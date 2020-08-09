Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has tested negative to Covid-19 pandemic

He took the test on Friday, August 7th, 2020, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library residence, Oke-mosan, Abeokuta.

The outcome of the test was made known by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi who noted that samples were taken by a reputable organization accredited by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

His result came negative 24 hours after one of the major politicians in the State, Buruji Kashamu died from the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic.