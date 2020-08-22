Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has described former President, Olusegun Obasanjo as a statesman, who is still relevant for consultations on issues of governance and challenges of the country.

The Governor, who paid an unscheduled visit at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Pent House said Nigerians shall continue to learn from the elderstatesman.

The release issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the former President, Kehinde Akinyemi stated that the Governor met with Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed-doors and the meeting lasted for an hour.

He quoted Governor Aminu Tambuwal saying “you know Baba is our leader, statesman. And it is always good for us to come around to see how he is doing, pay homage snd consult him on very many issues of governance, that is why we have come this afternoon. And, we brought him the greetings and felicitations of the good people of Sokoto state.

“We shall continue to learn from him, drink from his wealth of experience and fountain of his knowledge and wisdom on issues of governance and challenges of today. We prayed that God Almighty shall continue to give him good health as I have met him today, and may him and all of us survive this Covid-19 pandemic.”