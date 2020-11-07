Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has sent a congratulatory message to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the 46th United States President-elect and Vice-President-elect.

He urged the newly elected President to restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world, with significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress”

The message which was made available to TVC News by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, described the election as “a victory of good over evil” which was for most people of the world.

Congratulatory message to President -Elect Joe Biden

The former President stated that majority of the people had watched helplessly as the world was being pulled down.

According to him: “Not that the world was perfect and equitable but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treatise.”

He added that he was reasonably sure that the first Africa-America female Vice President-elect of the United States, Kamala Harris “will have some Nigerian DNA in her, as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today”.