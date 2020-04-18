Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, describing his exit as great sadness.

He made this known through a letter addressed to the President which a copy was released to TVC News by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi.

Condolence Letter to President Muhammed Buhari on Abba Kyari (1)

The former President said he knows that Abba Kyari’s death must be painful to President Muhammadu Buhari, his family and friends but they should all take solace in the fact that he died in the service of his country.

He added that his death must be a solemn reminder to all that COVID-19 requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidatedly and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully and to get all Nigerians back to good health and healthy economy.

He prayed that God gives the President and the family of Abba Kyari the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.