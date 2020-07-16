Veteran striker Obafemi Martins has embarked on a second spell at Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua after he agreed a year’s deal.

Martins, 35, has impressed in training with the club, who had released him in 2018 after he suffered a long-term injury.

The striker netted 19 goals in 40 appearances for the Shanghai club between 2016 and 2018.

Odion Ighalo was the direct replacement for ‘Oba-goal’ then, but he is currently on loan at Manchester United till January 2021.

Martins is one of Nigeria’s most nomadic players having played in Italy, Russia, Germany, Spain, USA and England.