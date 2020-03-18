The management of the National Youth Service Corps has suspended the ongoing orientation exercise in all camps nationwide to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

In a statement released by the scheme on Wednesday, it said all corps members would proceed to their places of primary assignment.

The minister of youth and sports, Sunday Dare, announced on Tuesday that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the postponement of the national sports festival which was scheduled to take place in Edo from March 22 to April 1, 2020.

The president also barred public officials from embarking on trips to foreign countries.

The announcement followed the confirmation of the third case of COVID-19 in Nigeria on Tuesday.