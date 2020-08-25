The General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, General Lasisi Adegboye has appealed to the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to restrict movements of Corps members while in orientation camp.

He said the call was necessary in order to reduce the number of road accidents and fatalities involving corps members across the country.

The G.O.C made the appeal while receiving the delegation of the new Southeast area director, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at the divisional headquarters Enugu, said the scheme would be able to provide better services to Nigerians and be more responsive to its mandate.

The area commander of the NYSC South East said the scheme has been renewed and better positioned to support the technological and economic advancement of the country.

He recounts the contribution of the scheme in combating COVID 19 pandemic with their newly introduced Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneur Programme (SAED), which he said has been extended to cover 12 different trades.