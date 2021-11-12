Breaking News

Nyako’s former CSO, Sheriff arraigned in court over N80m fraud

The Department of State Security has arranged security aide to former Governor Murtala Nyako at Yola High Court over fraud involving N80 million worth of property

Mr Sheriff Rabiu, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, and former Chief Security Officer to a former governor of Adamawa state, Murtala Nyako was arraigned before Justice Hafsat Abdulrahaman.

The case number HC/ADSY/77CA/2021 holds application for commencement of trial under section 111(b) of the defendant (Sheriff) of Adamawa state administration of criminal justice law 2018.

The application stated that Sheriff is in court under section 106 (1) of Adamawa State administration of criminal justice law, 2018 which provides for the commencement trial in the High Court by way of the information filed by the attorney general of the state.

“We exercise the power of the Attorney General by our position as state counsel in his chambers as provided for in section 108 (a) of the Adamawa state administration of criminal justice law,2018.” The application stated

A sheet of witnesses has been presented to the Honorable court and their addresses to issue witnesses summons on them and the precis as proof of evidence they intend to rely upon for the consideration of the Court.

Meanwhile, Counsels to Sheriff, Otokpa, and Muhammad had applied for bail in the condition of ill health of the defendant.

In her ruling Justice Hafsat granted the defendant bail on grounds of a health challenge and asserted that bail is a constitutional right.

She however gave a condition that the bail will only be ensured when a bond of one hundred million naira (100,000,000) and a reliable surety who will swear an affidavit of means of identification with a national or international passport can meet the bail condition.

The Case was adjourned to 12th January, 2022 for hearing.

