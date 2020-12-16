Following the resent abduction of 333 students from Kankara government school, in katsina, Nigeria Union of Teachers are threatening to embark on a nationwide strike.

According to a statement by released by the Secretary-General of NUT, Mike Ene, the Union is highly disturbed by the re-emerging incidence of school invasion and abduction of teachers and students across the country’s educational institutions.

The union is also calling on government at all levels to ensure adequate security and 24-hour surveillance around schools in order not to further disruption the academic calendar already been affected by covid-19 pandemic.

According to the NUT, the recent incidents are sad reminders of previous ugly events in Chibok and Dapchi where Boko Haram terrorists abducted students, creating a monumental disruption of school activities. It stressed that the recent bandit attacks on schools, if not immediately addressed will largely affect the 2019/2020 academic calendar.