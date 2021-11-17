NUT asks Kaduna members to shun competency test proposed by govt

The National Leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) have joined their Kaduna state chapter to reject the competency test proposed by the Kaduna state government for public Primary school teachers in the State.

The Leadership of the Union, called on its member in the state to shun the test.

A delegation from the National head office of the NUT, led by the National deputy president, Nwankwo Kelvin, visited the Kaduna state chapter on Wednesday, to show support.

In an expanded emergency meeting with delegates from the 23 local governments areas of the state, the union argued that the only body permitted by law to conduct such tests, is the Teachers Regulatory Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and not a board setup by the state government.

They also noted that no in-service training or evaluations have been carried out by the State government to warrant another competency test after it was administered in 2018 and the current teachers certified competent.

The Union unanimously agreed that the motive behind the test is not to ensure that primary school teacher are competent but to further disengage them from service.

It will be recalled that the Kaduna state government had in January 2018, disengaged atleast 21,000 teachers for allegedly failing a competency test conducted in 2017.

The NUT therefore called on their members in the state not to sit for the Competency test.