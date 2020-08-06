All newly employed nurses at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo have issued a one -week ultimatum to the state government to pay outstanding five months’ salaries being owed.

The nurses who protested at the Akure complex of the hospital said government has refused to meet their demands despite several meetings.

Armed with placards with different inscriptions,, the aggrieved nurses said the would embark on an indefinite strike after the expiration of the ultimatum.

The nurses are also demanding for regularization of their slashed salaries and provision of Personal Protective Equipment.

They said the failure of the government to pay their salaries ranging between four and five months has turned them to beggars.