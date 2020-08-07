The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG has directed Tanker Drivers to withdraw services in Lagos State, from Monday, 10th of August.

According to a statement jointly signed by NUPENG’s National President, Williams Akporeha, and the General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi, it said the directive followed the failure of various authorities in the state to address challenges faced by the drivers.

“Members of the union are deeply pained, frustrated and agonised by the challenges faced by Petroleum Tanker Drivers in Lagos State and are left with no other option but to withdraw their services until the State Government and other relevant stakeholders address them

Some of the challenges are extortion and harassment of Petroleum Tanker Drivers by security agents and thugs, menance of containerised trucks at Apapa, Kirikiri and Beach Land areas of Lagos, as well as collusion by government officials to hinder loading at depots and tank farms”.

The Union added that members have made several appeals to Lagos State Government and the Presidential Task Force for decongestion of Apapa Port, without response.