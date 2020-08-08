The Government of the United States of America have expressed concern over reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State and are disappointed with the role played by some political actors in the State.

In a statement made available to journalists, the U.S said, it supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favor any party or candidate.

The U.S is also concerned with allegations of interference by security forces in political matters, and pledged to monitor closely in the run up to Governorship elections in the State in September.

All stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and the security services are encouraged to continue to improve the electoral process.