The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has compensated an injured staff member of the National Assembly with ₦25 million, reinforcing its dedication to employee welfare and workplace safety.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSITF, presented the compensation cheque to the Clerk of the National Assembly, during a visit to the legislative complex.

The MD emphasised that NSITF is not only focused on high-risk workplaces but on protecting every employee covered by the law.

The organization also urged the National Assembly to maintain compliance with NSITF’s subscription requirements, pledging to process claims efficiently and even set up a dedicated desk within the National Assembly for faster responses.

Lawmakers assured that they would provide legislative backing to strengthen NSITF’s operations, ensuring prompt compensation for injured workers across all sectors.

As the agency continues implementing its mandate, stakeholders hope that this initiative will be sustained and extended to more institutions nationwide.