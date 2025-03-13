The Abia State High Court in Umuahia has adjourned hearing for Dr. Eke Agbai and First Bank of Nigeria Ltd for March 26th and April 2nd, respectively.

Mr. Agbai claims that the bank refused to release his N550 million fixed deposit, which he had made with the Abiriba branch to promote the bank’s presence in the town.

However, First Bank allegedly delayed the process, later claiming they could no longer trace the deposits in its system.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the presiding judge, Justice U.D. Enwereji, subsequently adjourned the case to allow for a proper hearing and presentation of evidence and also directed that a formal subpoena be issued to top management staff of the bank before its proper hearing on the 26th.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Mr. Ebuka Nwaeze, described the situation as unfortunate, expressing concerns over how First Bank handled his client’s funds.