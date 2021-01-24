The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Enugu Command has paraded four suspects for allegedly vandalizing rail line tracks at Ezza Nkwubor-Nike Community in Enugu East Local Council Area of the state.

The State Commandant revealed that the sustained operation was successful, though the prime suspect is currently at large.

Parading the suspects before newsmen in Enugu, the Commandant expressed satisfaction with the synergy between the corps and the Nigerian Army 82 Division Enugu.

NSCDC parades four suspected rail line vandals in Enugu

He appealed to community heads not to relent in monitoring the activities of their subjects and kinsmen, as well as, securing public infrastructure located in their domains.

Items recovered from the vandals include 557 rail slippers, 93 pieces of rail tracks, 1 ABC coupler, fish plates, and other tools, allegedly vandalised by the suspects.

The Command said it is intensifying efforts to discourage vandals as the national railway project is expected to connect the South East to other parts of the country soon.