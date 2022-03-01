NSCDC is committed to fighting crimes in Kebbi – Commandant

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Kebbi state command, Umaru Musa Bala has again assured Nigerians of the command’s readiness to partner other sister security agencies to protect the lives and property of Nigerian citizens as well as the critical assets of the nation.

Speaking during an event to mark the 2022 International Civil defence organisation day at the command headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.

Addressing personnel after a street walk for awareness creation, the command says since its creation corp has not deviated from the aim and goals of its founding fathers in Nigeria.

The Command also revealed that the is fully involved in the fight against terrorism and vandals of national asset and has recorded good success in this direction.

According to him, the Civil Defence has also play a significant role in the fight against cattle rustling, banditry and other related crimes.

On addressing gender based violence, he said the NSCDC has partnered several human right organisations in addressing the menace.

