NSCDC inaugurates 74 females officers into special squad in Oyo

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps has asked the female officers of the corps to enhance peace with their weapon rather than creating troubles in the country.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC Ahmed Abubakar gave the advice at the passing out parade of the female armed squad in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The Assistant Commandant General of the Corps Shem Obafaiye who represented the CG said Nigeria at this critical time needs an Amazon, a replica of the female soldiers who fought the Dahomey war in those days.

He noted that the Civil Defence officers have the responsibility of handling their weapons with civility, and follow the rules of engagement.

He said much is expected of the officers in protecting the interest of the people, because so much has been invested in them.

In his remarks, the Oyo state commandant of the Civil Defence Michael Adaralewa hinted that the inauguration was to further ensure professionalism in the discharge of their duties, adding that the personnel had been made to undergo training in the principles of internal security.

He urged citizens to synergise with security agencies in the state, warning criminals in the state to vacate the territory or face the wrath of the law.

In the same vein, the Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde congratulated the female squad for going against all odds to reach the stage.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy Chief of staff, Majeed Mogbojubola promised his unflinching support for the security agency to nip criminal activities in the state in the bud.