The Taraba State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested a notorious kidnapper, Ubale Muhammed who has long been on the wanted list of security agencies.

He is known to have terrorised Karim Lamido Local government area of the state leading a group which has allegedly abducted over 50 persons

This is a few weeks after the command arrested another high profile kidnapper with AK 47 rifles and anti-aircraft weapon.