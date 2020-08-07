The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps has arrested five members of a notorious kidnap syndicate allegedly responsible for the death of the seventy year old father of a university lecturer in Nasarawa State and

other victims.

The kidnappers have been terrorizing Loko, a development area in the State for several years.

They allegedly invaded the home of Isah Makama, the 70 year old father of a lecturer with the Nasarawa State University, Keffi sometime in December 2018 and killed him in the full glare of his family, who watched on helplessly.

The suspects also abducted the wife and daughter of the deceased and demanded for a ransom of 600 million naira.

Isah Makama is not the only victim of the suspects.

The suspects allegedly abducted and murdered several other indigenes of Loko community.

Their luck finally ran out and they are in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps in Nasarawa State.

In recent times there had been a hike in crimes such as kidnapping, banditry and robbery in the state.

One of the crimes that gained public attention in recent times, was the murder of the traditional ruler of Odu by gunmen who inavded the community.

But the tide may be turning and Nasarawa State may begin to count its gains in the fight against crime in the State