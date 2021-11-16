NSCDC arrests 8 suspects with four boats loaded with adulterated diesel in Ondo

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC in Ondo State have apprehended eight suspects for illegal dealing in petroleum products, suspected to be adulterated automotive gas oil, popularly called diesel.

They were arrested arrested following a tip-off from members of the public in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Their arrest was carried out by the anti-vandal unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC in the state

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Hammed Abodunrin, said they were arrested with four boats, loaded with diesel.

He said the command under his watch, will continue to fight the menace of vandalism and illegal dealings in petroleum products.