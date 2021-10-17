The Nigeria Railway Corporation, announced on Sunday that the number of trips on the Abuja-Kaduna route will be reduced from October 19 to October 21

Fidet Okhiria, the company’s managing director, stated in a statement that the reduction in the number of trips was to accommodate scheduled maintenance.

He indicated that instead of the regular ten trips, just four trips will be made on October 19 and 20.

He added that on Thursday, October 21, there would be eight trips.

“Full train services will resume on Friday, October 22,” Mr Okhiria assured.

The NRC management apologised for inconveniences the reduction in the number of trips might cause to passengers.

The NRC introduced an additional Diesel Multiple Unit on the route recently which increased the number of train trips from eight to 10 per day.