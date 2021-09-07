NPFL Super 8 Tournament kicks off in Enugu

The Curtain raiser in the Nigerian Professional Football League Super 8 Club tournament in Enugu between Gombe United and Elkanemi Warriors has ended in a 1-1 draw.

The opening goal was a penalty kick scored by Mohammed Mustapha for Elkanemi Warriors of Maiduguri, while the equalizer was scored by Ibrahim Yahaya for Gombe United FC after the interval.

The Second match between Bendel Insurance and Shooting stars of Ibadan is currently underway.

The super 8 match is a division 2 mini league tournament to determine who progresses to the Premier League comprising of 8 teams, Grouped into two groups of 4 teams each.

Group A is for the Northern teams while the Other group comprises of 4 teams from the Southern part of the Country.

The top two teams from each group will be promoted to the top division of the premier league.