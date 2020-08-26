The football committee of the Nigeria football federation has endorsed the final table of the Nigerian professional football league as released y the League management company.

The endorsement was made during a virtual meeting held at the instance of the president of the football federation, Amaju Pinnick.

The meeting deliberated on all issues arising from the forced ending to the season by COVID-19, the agreement by all stakeholders to use the points per game to determine the final table and the subsequent petition by Rivers United.

The football committee unanimously endorsed the LMC’s decision on the final table and urged the league body to prepare a new calendar for next season.

The Nigerian football transfer market is active and earlier today, defender Somiari Alalibo joined Enyimba from Dakkada FC of Akwa Ibom.

The Centre-back has signed a three year deal with the two-time African champions.

Enyimba will be competing in the CAF Champions League next season and have been looking to bolster their squad ahead of the resumption of football.

Other players who have joined Enyimba are Imo Obot from Dakkada FC, Anthony Omaka from Sunshine stars, Hassan Abubakar from Wikki Tourist, and Samad Kadiri from Lobi stars.

Rivers United have confirmed the signing of veteran goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai and defender Ifeanyi Anaemena from Enyimba.

Both players are high profile additions to the Rivers United who will be competing in the CAF Confederation cup next season.