The League Management Company has approved a request by Abia Warriors Football Club to play its home matches at the Okigwe Stadium starting with their Match Day 6 game against MFM.

Abia Warriors have previously played their first two home games at the Enyimba Int’l Stadium in Aba but have failed to win games at the venue, lying bottom of table with one point from 5 round of matches.

LMC’s Approval of Abia Warriror’s switch to the Okigwe Township Stadium was conveyed in a letter signed by Chief Operating Officer of the body, Salihu Abubakar, who reminded the club that COVID 19 protocols must be strictly adhered to at all matches.

Abia Warriors traditional home, The Umuahia Township Stadium was listed as ineligible to host matches by the LMC following a pre-season inspection of infrastructural requirements for club licensing.