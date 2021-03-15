Abia Warriors got the biggest win of Matchday 15 in the Nigeria Professional Football league, with a dominant 4-1 victory over Kano Pillars.

The match played at the Okigwe Township Stadium saw Godwin Obaje score his fifth goal of the season from a fine run of play, before Obioma Chukwuemeka scored a second in the 34th minute.

Pillars reduced the deficit through Nyima Nwangua to end the first half at 2-1 but Abia Warriors added a third and fourth in the second half to seal a comfortable win and move up to tenth position on the table.

In other result, Enugu Rangers move to second on the table with a one nil at home against Adamawa United, while Lobi Stars battled out a 3-2 win against Plateau United in a North Central Derby.

League leaders Kwara United were held to a goalless draw by Heartland, While Dakkada won Katsina by a lone goal.