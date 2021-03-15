Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, his Deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo and the Chief Judge Priscilla Ngozi Emehelum, have received their first injections of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

Governnor Ugwuanyi took the injection at 3:53p.m. while Ezeilo was injected at about 3:10p.m followed by the Chief Judge, all at the Governor’s lodge, Enugu.

The inoculation team was led by the state Commissioner of health , Ikechukwu Obi and representatives of the World Health Organization W.H.O in the state.

Enugu State commenced the vaccination exercise on Friday, 12th of March, started with frontline health workers at the Enugu state university ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane.

The state took Delivery of 65,410 doses from the Federal Government, with the hope to capture frontline health workers, senior citizens with underlying ailments, religious and Political leaders, in the first Jab of the COVID 19 vaccination exercise.