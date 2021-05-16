Former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, expressed disappointment on Saturday over the suspension of Hadiza Bala Usma, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

On May 7th, President Muhammadu Buhari approved an investigation into the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The investigation, which was recommended by Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi, called for an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the NPA’s activities.

Buhari also ordered Hadiza Bala Usman to step aside while the investigation is on.

She is alleged to have looted over N165 billion.

Advertisement

Sirleaf, on the other hand, reacted on Twitter, saying Hadiza is a capable leader and committed public servant.

”I am disheartened to hear about the suspension of Nigerian Ports Authority MD @hadizabalausman, who I have known to be an accomplished leader and dedicated public servant.

”I urge adherence to the rule of law and fair and equal treatment as the situation evolves.”

During the investigation, Sirleaf called for equal treatment and adherence to the rule of law.