The Nigerian Ports Authority has added two ultra modern tugboats to its fleet to boost marine operations and service delivery in the nation’s maritime domain.

The new shipping platforms will further enhance towage capacity for bigger vessels calling into the nation’s seaports.

The latest addition to the port’s agency’s fleet of tugboats is part of its strategy to build confidence in the country’s towage capacity.

The managing Director of Nigerian Ports authority is certain that this would enable the ports operate optimally and efficiently.

Port operators are optimistic that an increased towage capacity will boost trade and reduce turn around time for vessels.

Earlier, the Minister of Transportation, whose participation at the commissioning was virtual, and other members of management and board of the Nigerian ports authority while giving their speeches agreed that the country is getting more efficient in delivering towage services in its pilotage districts.