Vigilantes and hunters have killed two suspected kidnappers early on Friday at Olamaboro Local Government area of Kogi through their combined efforts.

The operation is part of the renewed onslaught by security agents on criminal activities in Kogi State.

The operation which was coordinated by the chairman of Olamaboro Local government council Honourable Adejoh Friday Nicodemus witnessed an end to the group of criminals terrorizing the people of Olamaboro Local government area.

According to reports, one of the suspect identified as Lawal Isa aka Osama from ofugo okpo in the said locality was killed during a gun battle with the operatives while others were nabbed and handed over to respective authorities.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Muhammed Onogwu in his response to press inquiries noted that the elected Executive chairmen of the 21 Local Government Area have a mandate to secure and protect the lives of the citizens in their areas.

He opined that the results they were recording was largely due to the morale boost and support the Governor has continued to give as well as the co operation from the citizens and synergy between the security operatives.

The CPS noted that Government at all levels would continue to make efforts towards sustaining the drive for a peaceful Kogi state by making every nooks and crannies of the state unsafe for criminal elements and their sponsors.