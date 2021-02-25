A notorious bandit leader, Mohammed Sani known as Zakwi alongside two of his partners have surrendered ten riffles, one Rocket Launcher, and thousands of live ammunition in Zamfara state.

Mohammed sani who was a member of the popular gang known as Buharin Daji said they have repented from their evil acts and town the path of peace.

The repentant bandits have also sworn with the holy Quran and vowed not to return to their former ways of life.

This is the third time in one week Governor Bello Matawalle of the state is receiving repentant bandits.

The successes recorded according to the authorities is a result of the peace initiative of the present administration to rid Zamfara state of banditry, kidnapping and other criminal acts.

Speaking at the brief ceremony at the Government House Gusau, the state commissioner for Security Affairs accused some politicians of frustrating the peace accord with bandits.

The state commissioner of police said the sophisticated weapons surrendered by the repentant bandits is a clear indication that Zamfara is working towards restoring its lost glory of peace.

The state governor, Bello Matawalle has commended efforts of mother of the bandits leader who facilitated the repentance of her son.

The repentant bandits have been handed over to the police.