Bandit Leader Bello Turji Releases 52 Kidnap Victims From His Camp

Bello Turji, a notorious bandit in Zamfara State has voluntarily released fifty two Persons who have been in captivity for a very long time

Turji is the arrowhead of killings and kidnappings in Northern Zamfara and also around Sabon Birni and Isah local government areas of Sokoto state

This Development may not be unconnected with his plans to lay down arms and cease fire through dialogue

Bello Turji was said to have written letter to Shinkafi Emirate Council last December stressing his willingness to lay down arms and embrace peace.