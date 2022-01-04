Abductors Of Wife, 2 Daughters Of Zamfara Lecturer Demand N50M Ransom

Abductors of wife and two daughters of a lecturer with the Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau in Zamfara State, Dr Abdurrazak Mu’azu, are demanding fifty Million Naira ransom

A Source from the family says the bandits had earlier called demanding the sum of One Hundred Million Naira for the release of the Victims but later reduced the amount to Fifty Million Naira

“They initially demanded the sum of N100 million but later reduced the amount to N50 million,” he said.

He however, explained that negotiation is still ongoing, stressing that they are optimistic of the safe return of the Victims as they have intensified prayers

Unknown gunmen had last Friday, kidnapped the wife and two daughters of a lecturer with the Federal College of Education Technical Gusau at their residence in Mareri village the outskirts of Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital.