Fiscal federalism, local government autonomy, state and community policing, financial and administrative independence for the judiciary and state legislatures were issues that formed the agenda at a two-day public hearing by the House of Representatives on the review of the 1999 constitution as amended.

In Lokoja, hosting the North Central zone of Kogi, Kwara and Niger states, organised labour and the state Governor disagreed on the continued inclusion of the minimum wage on the exclusive legislative list.