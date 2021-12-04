Normalcy returns to 1000 Estate after early morning explosion

Normalcy has returned to Ngomari Airport and 1,000 Housing Estate in Maiduguri Metropolis after early morning explosions rocked the areas.

The explosions occurred around 6.00 am when residents were still indoors preparing for the monthly sanitation exercise.

The explosives suspected to be projectiles, landed on house No. 2589 at the estate and another building at Ngomari Airport, severely damaging both houses.

No life was lost as a result of the blast, although a young girl who sustained minor injuries had already been treated as no one knows where the rockets emanated from nor what their targets were.

1000 housing unit shares a fence with the Maiduguri Hajj where repentant Boko Haram members are camped.