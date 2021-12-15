Nollywood Star, Kabiru Fubara, dies months after surviving cancer

Nollywood Star, Karibi Fubura has died months after surviving cancer.

A family member of Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara, announced his death nineteen months after he survived surgery on his kidney.

In April 2020, the movie star was diagnosed with a large mid-stage kidney tumor/cancer.

His sister Stella Fubara, a top official working with the government of Dubai who announced his death wrote: “He was a warrior, now he’s an angel in heaven…”

The actor had been undergoing cancer treatment for the past year.

The post was met with tributes from several Nollywood actors and actresses including, Rita Dominic, Funke Akindele, Kate Henshaw, Sharon Ooja, among others.

The “God calling” actor married popular Nollywood fashion entrepreneur, Yolanda Okereke in 2019.

Until his death, Fubara was a Nollywood actor who rose to prominence after starring in Before 30, God Calling, Quam’s Money, Castle and Castle, Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Smart Money Woman, and MMM.