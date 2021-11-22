Nollywood actor, Baba Suwe, is dead

Nollywood Actor, Babatunde Omidina popularly known as Baba Suwe is dead.

He was reported dead on Monday morning a few weeks after he celebrated his birthday.

One of his Children Adesola Omidina announced his death on Social media.

He had battled ill health in the last few years following his release from detention by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency due to suspicion of being a drug courier.

Omidina was a pioneer in the Nollywood, the Nigerian movie industry and was a well loved and regarded comedian who left his mark in the industry.

He lost his wife, Mosurat Omidina, popularly known as Moladun Kenkelewu a few years ago.