The South Korean government says no unusual activity has been detected in North Korea after unconfirmed reports described leader Kim Jong Un in a fragile condition after heart surgery.

The presidential Blue House said on Tuesday it had no information about the rumours on Kim’s health stating that speculation often surfaces about North Korea’s leadership based on attendance at important state events.

“We have no information to confirm regarding rumors about Chairman Kim Jong Un’s health issue that have been reported by some media outlets. Also, no unusual developments have been detected inside North Korea,” Blue House spokesman Kang Min-seok said in the statement.

A political upheaval in North Korea would be unlikely even if Kim became sidelined by health problems, according to analyst Cheong Seong-Chang at South Korea’s private Sejong Institute.