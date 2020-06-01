The Federal Government has announced that schools across the country would remain closed for now.

The Presidential Task force on COVID-19 made this known during its daily briefing on Monday in Abuja.

Also, while giving an update on the PTF announcement, the Personal Assistant on New Media to @MBuhari, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted, “For now, all the schools are to remain closed, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announces the directive.

“The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has requested the Aviation Industry to start developing protocols for domestic flights to possibly resume from June 21.

“The interstate travel remains prohibited except for goods and essential travel, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announces.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government said the timing for nationwide curfew is now 10pm to 4am.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, made this known on Monday.

Aliyu, who spoke at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja, said the new timing takes effect from tomorrow (Tuesday).

He said, “Effective from tomorrow, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, the easing of the lockdown will be characterised by the following: the nationwide curfew will remain in place but the timing of this will be reduced to 10pm to 4am.

“And just to clarify, the purpose of the curfew is to limit social interactions and, therefore, reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.”