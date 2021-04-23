The National Economic Council may have finally put to rest allegations made by one of their own that the federal government printed 60 billion naira to shore up federal allocation for the month of March

Governor Godwin Obaseki stirred controversy with claims that 60 billion naira was printed to offset the monthly federal allocations to states.

Now the National Economic council, the highest decision-making body on economic affairs that is made up of state governors and other members of the economic management team and chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied claims of printing 60 billion naira.