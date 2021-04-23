Emir of Gwandu Iliyasu Bashar has promised to continue to assist the federal government in the fight against insecurity in the country

The Emir stated this in Sokoto through the spokesman of the Emirate, Sani Dododo, the Tambarin Gwandu.

He says traditional rulers are closer to the people at the grassroots and have access to information that can help the government to fight the rising insecurity in the country.

Mr. Dododo says the emir a former military general and ally of President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the government of its continued support towards fighting the security challenges.

He plead with Nigerians to live in harmony with one another and promote peaceful coexistence that can guarantee the development of Nigeria.

Advertisement

The Emir who clock Eighty years on Friday advised Nigerians not to allow external forces to push them to destroy Nigeria while calling on all agitators for secession to have a rethink and be committed to one Nigeria.