The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has launched a mobile application to enhance the reporting of economic and financial crimes.

Chairman of the commission Abudlrasheed Bawa revealed that the application eliminates the direct person to person interference in the reporting process and guarantees anonymity which is important in efficient whistle blower policy.

The application known as Eagle Eye is available on App Store and Google play for free.

The application will allow Nigerians and other whistleblowers report financial criminals without fear of revealing their identity, and become possible target of attacks or persecution.

The application according to the Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, will ensure their is no hiding place for financial criminals.