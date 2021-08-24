Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo says there is no going back on the ban on open grazing in the state.

The Governor said this during the visit of the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of zone 17 in Akure, Ondo state capital, Ene Okon, to his office.

He said the law will be enforced when finally put in place

Mr. Akeredolu who appreciated the Police boss explained that Amotekun is not established to compete with other security agencies but to complement the existing security agencies.

However, Okon commended the state governor for his doggedness in the creation of the State Security Network codenamed ‘Amotekun’.

He said the governor has laid a solid foundation for community policing with the creation of the security outfit.

The Police boss who noted the relative peace in the state said that it is no mean feat to maintain peace and order.