A Four man syndicate of suspected bandits possessing two locally fabricated guns have been arrested for in Niger state.

This was disclosed in a press release by the police public relations officer Dsp Wasiu Abiodun

The operatives of puff adder II of Niger State Police Command attached to Kagara Division implementing operation restore peace in Niger state, arrested the following four suspected bandits;

-Shehu Usman age 21yrs

-Idris Ado age 20yrs

-Nasiru Dogo a.k.a Badari age 21yrs

– Umar Yahaya age 21 yrs.

The suspects were intercepted and arrested on their way to Garun-gabas market an area that has been flagged as flashpoint by the command. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to some of their cattle rustling escapades at Garun-gabas and Garun-dangana villages and its environs in Rafi LGA.

The suspects also confessed further that the two locally fabricated guns belong to their gang leader; one Lawal Mumuni who is currently at large.

Also Police operatives attached to same Division arrested one Jamilu Ibrahim a.k.a “Gerald” of Tudun-wada, Kagara in Rafi LGA.

Advertisement

The suspect was arrested at Tegina town, Rafi LGA. He has been in the Command’s list of wanted persons for killing one Alh. Samaila Isyaku of Tunga-bako village on 01/09/2019 during the Local Government Chairmanship political campaign rally in Kagara.

He allegedly stabbed the deceased to death with a knife and has since been on the run to Gada-kasanga village, Mashegu LGA. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and claimed that he was attacked by some political thugs during the rally which led to his action.