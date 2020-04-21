Officials of County Hospital, Lagos said they have not come in contact with any COVID-19 patient, to warrant shutdown of their operations.

They disclosed this when our correspondent visited the hospital on Tuesday.

This is contrary to reports that Country hospital, Lagos is one of the clinics closed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hospitals reported to have suspended operations for weeks as a result of coronavirus have confirmed this via press statements.

These include St. Edwards Hospital, Ajah Lagos, Premier Specialists’ Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos, Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Lekki Lagos and First Cardiology Consultants Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos.