NNPP discredits Ekiti SIEC ahead LG polls, as PDP withdraws

The New Nigeria People’s Party has raised doubts over the Credibility of the State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct the local government elections scheduled to hold on 7th December.The Party’s Deputy National Chairman, Odeyemi Oluwatosin disclosed at it’s Congress which produced new Excos who will it’s affairs in the State for the Next four Years

Odeyemi insists that the SIEC is not Transparent enough in it’s activities and seems to give the party in power the edge over other political parties

Earlier, the People’s Democratic Party in the State says it would not participate in the forthcoming local government election for chairmanship and Councillorship positions in the 16 local governments and the newly created 19 local council development areas in Ekiti, faulting the preparation of the electoral body to conduct Election in the newly created LCDA’s which they said was created for Political gain.

