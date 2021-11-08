Breaking News

ASUU panel clears FUTO over appointment of Pantami as Professor of Cybersecurity

ASUU panel clears FUTO over appointment of Pantami as Professor of Cybersecurity Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ibrahim Pantami

The council and management of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) have been cleared of any impropriety in the appointment of Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, as a Professor of Cybersecurity.

Pantami was subjected to stringent procedures before being appointed as a professor of cybersecurity, according to  ASUU panel of inquiry.

ASUU launched an investigation against Pantami’s appointment in September 2021, directing its FUTO chapter to look into the circumstances surrounding Pantami’s ascension to the university’s highest academic level.

However, in its report which was carried out by a five-man probe panel, comprising Engr. Prof. M. S. Nwakaudu, chairman, Prof. G.A. Anyanwu, Prof. C. E. Orji, Prof. Mrs. O.P. Onyewuchi; and Prof.T. I. N. Ezejiofor, member/secretary, the FUTO chapter of ASUU said Pantami’s application scaled six hurdles before it was ratified by the Governing Council.

It was revealed that external assessors were hired to study the minister’s writings in order to achieve such a position.

According to the internal inquiry, Pantami was appointed as a professor of Cybersecurity in the School of Information and Communication Technology (SICT).

The panel insisted that Pantami’s appointment followed due process, recommending legal action against those who had allegedly tried to tarnish the image of FUTO.

