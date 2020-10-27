Petrol queues surfaced in parts of Abuja on Monday evening and have intensified on Tuesday morning.

But according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation which reacted to the development in a tweet on Tuesday morning, there is enough product that will last the country for about 60 days.

It tweeted that there is no need for panic buying.

The queues have also been noticed in neighboring states to the FCT but the NNPC insists that there is no cause for alarm and that it has 60 days’ supply of the Premium Motor Spirit, Petrol, available for in-country product sufficiency.