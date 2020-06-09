The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and its partners are to build multi billion naira emergency and infectious diseases hospital in Katsina state.

It is the latest in various interventions made by corporate organisations in recent times to curtail the spread of Corona virus pandemic due to the large number of positive cases recorded.

The limited number specialised health facilities across the coutry was a major challenge in handling cases of the Corona virus at the initial stage of its outbreak.

The federal government is now moving to address the inadequacies in the health sector exposed by the pandemic withal lot of help from the private sector.

The proposed 150 bed permanent emergency infectious and communicable diseases centre is expected to be completed in record time in order to take on the challenges brought about by treatment of patients who have tested positive for covid 19.

The Katsina state Government welcomes the initiative and pledges support for the project.

Katsina state is now 4th among states most affected by the spread of the corona virus in the nation.