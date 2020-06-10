The Nigeran National Petroleum Corporation Pension Board has secured a court order to evict occupants from its housing estate at Area 11, Garki, Abuja.
Some pension board officials were seen at the homes and business of the occupants on Wednesday morning to effect the eviction.
A video clip showed some of the officials trying to remove some of the belongings of the occupants
#NNPCEvictsOccupants
NNPC pension board officials carrying out an eviction of occupants from their homes, businesses at its housing estate in Area 11, Garki Abuja. pic.twitter.com/KZjI8Nea4s
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) June 10, 2020